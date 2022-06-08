AR Home
June 8, 2022
Einblick in eine Geschäftssitzung
Matthias Müller
Kurzer Einblick, wie eine Geschäftssitzung abläuft, wenn es um Formulierungen im Gemeindehandbuch geht.
Matthias Müller
