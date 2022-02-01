Loma Linda’s Murrieta Enters Second Decade with Numerous Accolades

Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta (LLUMC– Murrieta) opened its doors to the community more than 10 years ago with a special purpose: to make a difference in the health and well-being of those who live in the southwest Riverside County communities in California, United States.

Even as the center officially opened its doors, residents of Murrieta welcomed the new hospital. More than 10,000 people came out on February 6, 2011, to tour the new building. Since those first days, the facility has expanded, added new services, and welcomed hundreds of dedicated health-care workers to the Murrieta community.

LLUMC – Murrieta has adapted to the region’s changing needs and shown resilience in the face of many challenges. Through it all, each day, every person working at LLUMC – Murrieta has worked together to fulfill the mission of continuing the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Loma Linda University Health’s entire leadership team feels grateful to work with this talented, passionate team,” Jonathan Jean-Marie, senior vice president/administrator for LLUMC – Murrieta, said. “Their commitment to providing excellent health care and living our values every day has been key to our progress and growth.”

During the past 10 years, LLUMC – Murrieta has served more than a million patients, received numerous accolades, and earned a special place in the community.

Most recently, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the LLUMC – Murrieta team created a “hospital within a hospital,” transforming existing space including the hospital lobby and several patient waiting rooms into a dedicated, mechanically isolated COVID-19 unit. The unit boasted a negative pressure system, its own entrance, a separate emergency staff, and separate equipment to prevent infection exposure.

In November 2020, the hospital experienced an unprecedented surge of patients. At one point, every floor in the hospital except the fourth floor was being used to treat COVID-19 patients. The determined teamwork, perseverance, and faith of the hospital’s employees ensured strength in the face of the odds.

“We were humbled to see how each of our employees stepped up to meet this historic challenge and helped us find solutions that allowed us to continue delivering the health care our community so desperately needed,” Trevor Wright, chief executive officer of Loma Linda University Health hospitals, said.

Despite the coronavirus hurdles, the hospital blossomed in the face of adversity, rooting itself in the excellence they have sought and achieved for 10 years.

In 2016, The Joint Commission designated LLUMC – Murrieta as a primary stroke center. In a similar vein, in 2019, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association presented the hospital with a Stroke Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award.

In 2019, LLUMC – Murrieta became the first hospital in the region to offer the transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure and has since completed 200 TAVR procedures. The hospital has completed many groundbreaking procedures for its region and continues to lead in its industry.

Newsweek magazine recognized LLUMC – Murrieta as Best Maternity Care Hospital in 2020 and again in 2021. In 2021, the hospital also achieved Honor Roll in Cal Hospital Compare’s 2021 Maternity Honor Roll. In 2018, preceding these accolades, the hospital opened a Level II NICU, enabling staff to take care of common premature infant problems, and started an Obstetrics Hospitalist program, offering 24/7 board-certified obstetrics and gynecologist physicians for more robust patient care.

In 2021, US News & World Report gave the hospital high marks in the treatment of heart failure, kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia, and also for maternity care.

“We have accomplished so much in our first 10 years,” Wright said. “Now, we turn our focus to the days ahead. With God’s blessing, our greatest days are yet to come.”

