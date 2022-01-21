Philippine Publishing House Moves to Its New Home

Who would have thought that a makeshift press in a broken-down stall would become one of Asia’s largest Adventist publishing houses? A hundred and eight years after it was established, prodded by its history of fruitful ministry, and amidst the hurdles and challenges of the present time, the Philippine Publishing House (PPH) moved to its new home in Silang, Cavite, the Philippines, on January 19, 2022.

“After years of planning and construction, our dream has finally become a reality,” PPH retiring president Florante Ty said. “At first, the challenge seemed to be insurmountable, but I was reminded that nothing is impossible with the Lord,” he said.

Faced by a worldwide pandemic, the inauguration program was held both in-person and virtually. Adventist leaders from the Southern Asia-Pacific Division (SSD), the three Philippine union church territories, the department of Literature Ministries, and literature evangelists joined the dedication ceremony of the new facilities.

The inauguration holds a special place in the hearts of those who attended, leaders said. “The PPH stands as a witness to thousands of success stories and miracles in the lives of those who were made instruments to touch and be touched by the publishing work,” they said.

In his welcome message, Ty expressed his gratitude to those who supported and believed in the project. “What seemed to be an impossible feat has turned out to be an opportunity to highlight God’s generosity and providence throughout this project,” he said.

Southern Asia-Pacific Division and union leaders dedicated and prayed for the newly elected leaders of the Philippine Publishing House as they set out to perform their new tasks in this new quinquennium. [Photo: courtesy of Mamerto Guingguing II]

“There is still a lot of work to be done. The work is not yet finished. There will always be challenges, but the Philippine Publishing House will continue to publish books so that more people will get to know [about] Jesus’s soon return,” Ty said. “The Lord’s work shouldn’t be hindered because of human factors, because the Lord is generous. The Lord provides,” he added.

SSD president Saw Samuel, who said he believes in the publishing work’s movement and effectiveness, commented that he was amazed to witness what faith can do in the Lord’s work. He emphasized that as we place our trust in the hands of God, nothing and no one can be against us.

“Let us keep going, moving, and conquering,” Samuel said. “Whether the outlook seems promising or discouraging, wherever God takes us, whatever He asks of us, whomever He chooses to lead us, we will continue to serve.”

New Leaders

After a successful inauguration and plant tour organized for the attending delegates and guests, PPH held its 12th annual Constituency Meeting. Ty, who led PPH for 16 years, had expressed his desire to retire. After fervent prayers, the PPH nominating committee elected Leonardo Heyasa Jr. as the new president and Joel Silva as the new vice-president for finance.

Leaders said that in its new home, PPH will carry the mission to circulate books, magazines, and other reading and teaching resources through its 94 workers, 25 branches, and approximately 3,000 literature evangelists across the Philippines. In the new facilities, leaders said, they will explore opportunities for modern digital evangelism, to send God’s message to every household in the Philippines and beyond.

“The Philippine Publishing House is more than just an establishment. It is an instrument built for people preparing for heaven and those preparing people for heaven,” they said.

The original version of this story was posted by the Southern Asia-Pacific Division.