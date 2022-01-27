General Conference Executive Committee Votes to Allow for Hybrid 2022 GC Session

On Thursday, January 27, 2022, the General Conference (GC) Executive Committee met virtually to address items regarding the upcoming GC Session. After a short devotional and prayer time, members of the committee voted to enact the provision for hybrid meetings approved by the Special GC Executive Committee on January 18. The GC Session, which originally was postponed because of the pandemic and is now scheduled to convene in St. Louis, Missouri from June 6 to 11, 2022, will be able to be a hybrid meeting. While delegates will still be encouraged to attend in person, this provision allows delegates facing pandemic challenges, inability to procure visas, or other extenuating circumstances, to participate by electronic means.