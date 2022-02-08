Love Like You Do

Carlos Trimble’s lyrics introduce us to an American art form born in New York City’s Bronx borough about 50 years ago. It’s a product of inner city African-, Latino- and Jamaican-Americans, characterized by strong rhythms and chanted lyrics often charged with anger and violence. Trimble has done a bold and courageous thing, exploiting the form, known as rap or hip-hop music, for purposes of salvation. Instead of an assault on society’s vulnerable elements or a rage against the machine he sets forth the contrast between a loving God and His apathetic followers. Christians who, for reasons of familiarity, may no longer cringe upon hearing that our best goodness is like filthy rags (the Hebrew is even more cringeworthy) may wince again upon meeting Trimble’s music. God grant that it move us beyond cringing, to love like He does. Editors.

STANZA 1 All I can do is Smh, It’s kind of hard to LOL when the appearance of the church is hate, And while we’re supposed to be the light that leads to the pearly gates, We’re the reason that the lost remain in their blinded state. Incredible, God’s so credible, Yet we represent Him just like Hannibal, Flesh takes over mind, and we become just like animals, Celebrate our sin by looking down on our neighbor, Forgetting that we, even though saved, still need a Savior, Watching, plotting, hatred, Yeah we got His favor, but God don’t play favorites, And as holy as we think we are, we’re still living reckless, Because only God can change the shape of those fallen just like Tetris, No wonder the world laughs at our invitations. We reek of self-righteousness in our call to preservation, So I pray that not only we realize our disconnection, But that we turn to God and repent for improper representation. CHORUS: I’m gonna stand up and praise Your name, I’ll be obedient to what You say, And when I get up out this pew I’m gonna love them just like You do. I promise to serve (I promise to serve You) I promise to love (I promise to love You) In everything I do, I’m gonna love them just like You do! STANZA 2 Now turn in your Bible to Acts chapter 4, verses 32-35 express love at its core: One heart, one soul, unified under God; They sold everything they had without seeking applause; Laid the money at the apostles’ feet, Giving so candidly, Church, can we agree that our breath ain’t even ours to breathe? that’s why their understanding turned into power and grace, because God’s promises come to pass for the faithful that pray. But we think times are different now, Can’t see us giving up all of our blessings now. Now is that me, or is that sin wearing a crown? And are we free, or does sin still have us bound? (Wake up!) the reason that the poor still exist Is that we cling to our possessions like they’re trying to take our kids, When in reality we should have the love of Christ, So much that if He asked us to, we would lay down our life. CHORUS: I’m gonna stand up and praise Your name, I’ll be obedient to what You say, And when I get up out this pew, I’m gonna love them just like You do. I promise to serve (I promise to serve You) I promise to love (I promise to love You) In everything I do, I’m gonna love them just like You do! STANZA 3 One of the worst mistakes we could make is not sharing what we learn: It’s like seeing your child on fire and just watching them burn! See, Mathew 28:19 is a call and command, But how can we make disciples if we don’t agree with His plans? Scared to say a word about Jesus, kind of like Peter, Actions speak louder than words, we’re supposed to be leaders. Instead we keep His word one day out the week, And wonder why what we sow is exactly what we reap. (Let’s hit the streets) even if they laugh in our face, Let us not forget, we were once far from His grace. He broke the chains and this is how we show our appreciation! If we’re stuck to the pews, how we gonna reach every nation? (Obedience) I propose we stand to our feet And worship the King with every single word that we speak, Accept the calling, and open up the doors of the church, The streets are falling, let’s go on and give them some of this Word! CHORUS: I’m gonna stand up and praise Your name, I’ll be obedient to what You say, And when I get up out this pew, I’m gonna love them just like You do I promise to serve (I promise to serve You) I promise to love (I promise to love You) In everything I do, I’m gonna love them just like You do. . . .

Link to song: https://blaxicanlyme.bandcamp.com/track/love-like-you-do-feat-elias-and-alicia

Carlos Trimble is a Christian recording artist/engineer from Los Angeles, California. His inspiration for music comes from the many lessons God has taught him throughout his life.